Analysts Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $19.43 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $678.55 million, a P/E ratio of -176.64 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 88,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.