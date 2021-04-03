Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MGI stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $576.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,098.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 268,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 246,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.