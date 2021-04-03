Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.46 Million

Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $512.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.50 million. MYR Group reported sales of $518.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. MYR Group has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $75.25.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in MYR Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

