Analysts Expect Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. Nexa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Shares of NEXA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 96,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

