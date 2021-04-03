Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post $21.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.77 million to $23.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.07 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.08 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGM. Chardan Capital increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM opened at $29.62 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

