Analysts Expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post $166.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $171.54 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $165.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $693.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $694.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NV5 Global.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.