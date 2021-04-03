Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $97.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $454.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $457.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $576.97 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $603.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,921 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after purchasing an additional 945,524 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after purchasing an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR opened at $87.07 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

