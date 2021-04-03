Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.34). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. 964,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $15.65.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,953,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 781,250 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 284,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 199,646 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

