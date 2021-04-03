Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of ($2.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.40. 201,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after acquiring an additional 139,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,635,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

