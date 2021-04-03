Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $48,324.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00052179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00671513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027163 BTC.

Anchor is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

