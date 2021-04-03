Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $211.09 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00007258 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $211.09 million and $6.49 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,250,629 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoncoin is a cryptocurrency that supports the i2p darknet for transactions, providing a higher degree of anonimity. With the addition of being fully tor compatible there is a huge possibility of hiding in plain sight by transferring coins using the darknet only. “

