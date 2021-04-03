ankrETH Price Tops $1,934.44 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, ankrETH has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,934.44 or 0.03325121 BTC on major exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $56.74 million and $214,482.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00671572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027928 BTC.

About ankrETH

AETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

