Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,816,000 after acquiring an additional 527,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

