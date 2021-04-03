ANON Achieves Market Cap of $31,382.84 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $31,382.84 and $17.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00300490 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

