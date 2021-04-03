Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Boosted by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 2.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Anthem worth $40,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 9,368.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 68,388 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 164,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,783 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Anthem stock opened at $353.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.16 and a twelve month high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

