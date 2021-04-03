Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Anthem stock opened at $353.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.89 and its 200-day moving average is $309.61. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.16 and a 12 month high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

