AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Hits $3.53 on Major Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $33.17 million and $2.95 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00006036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00297462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00749532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00089112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015449 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars.

