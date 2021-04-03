Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,910 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.61% of Anworth Mortgage Asset worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANH. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,277,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 518,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANH stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 72.98 and a quick ratio of 72.98.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

