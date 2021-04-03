Anyswap Price Reaches $2.63 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004531 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $49.02 million and $369,424.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00329289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.15 or 0.00777319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00090849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027644 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016491 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

