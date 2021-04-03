API3 (API3) Trading 38.2% Higher This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. API3 has a total market cap of $113.46 million and approximately $28.95 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be bought for $8.19 or 0.00014054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00076292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00327160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00778977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00090419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016667 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

