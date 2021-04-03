API3 (API3) Trading 55.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $8.82 or 0.00014742 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $122.10 million and $29.70 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00291792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.14 or 0.00764332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015293 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.