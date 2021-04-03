Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

