AppCoins Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $36.08 million and $651,317.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00678502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027394 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,342,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,342,992 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

