Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Clough Capital Partners L P’s 3rd Largest Position

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 85,480 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

