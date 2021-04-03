Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s 3rd Largest Position

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,474,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,394,746 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.25% of Apple worth $27,899,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.