Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

