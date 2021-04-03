Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

