Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 108,579 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $486,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

