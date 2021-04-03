Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIT stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $95.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

