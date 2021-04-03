Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after buying an additional 3,775,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,400,000. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after buying an additional 912,305 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $6.00 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $533.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

