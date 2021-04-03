APYSwap Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. APYSwap has a market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $895,607.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00074493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00285200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00092209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.23 or 0.00749336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00027993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015233 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,352,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.