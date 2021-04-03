ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 80.7% This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 82.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. ARAW has a market capitalization of $81,533.63 and $74.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 80.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00052254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.00673333 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027201 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

