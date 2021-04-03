ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of ArcBest worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ArcBest by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $71.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.