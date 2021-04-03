Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.