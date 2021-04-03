Archer DAO Governance Token Market Cap Reaches $9.46 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $9.46 million and $337,284.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 124.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,766,567 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

