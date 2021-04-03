Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,130 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

