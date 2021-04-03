Ardor Price Up 35.6% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $399.67 million and approximately $35.05 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00049533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00277341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026381 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.02 or 0.03067252 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor's total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor's official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Buying and Selling Ardor

