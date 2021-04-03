Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stake Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,619 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $40,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,838,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

