Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARNGF shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

