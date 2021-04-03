Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Arionum has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $91,626.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,457.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.97 or 0.03531225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00344135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.05 or 0.00939901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00446946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $221.66 or 0.00385776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00301305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00023933 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

