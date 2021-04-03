Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.83. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

