ARMOR Hits Market Capitalization of $23.79 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. ARMOR has a total market cap of $23.79 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 101% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00074981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.77 or 0.00291069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.00793969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00028843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010375 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.