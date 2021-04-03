ARMOR Market Cap Achieves $22.21 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 90.7% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00077180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00330447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.80 or 0.00788958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00091525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016493 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

