Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Arqma has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $56,869.94 and approximately $555.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,564.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.56 or 0.03534902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.43 or 0.00354950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.42 or 0.00964366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.93 or 0.00438064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.41 or 0.00386827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.67 or 0.00286527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,807,411 coins and its circulating supply is 8,762,868 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

