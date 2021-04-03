Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $77,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

AJG opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.