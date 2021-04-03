Aryacoin (AYA) Achieves Market Cap of $11.22 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $11.22 million and $79,998.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007357 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

