Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.63 ($4.18).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASCL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

LON ASCL opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 363.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 343.94. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34).

In related news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

