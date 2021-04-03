Atari Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.31 Million (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Atari Token has a market cap of $157.20 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atari Token has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atari Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00052759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00678625 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028049 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,100 tokens. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

Atari Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.