Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

