Atlas Protocol (ATP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.32 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00077289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00330676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.00784731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00091456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

